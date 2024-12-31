Open Menu

Renowned Poet, Writer Altaf Hussain Hali Remembered On His Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Renowned poet, writer Altaf Hussain Hali remembered on his death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Renowned poet, writer, critic, biographer, and national reformer Altaf Hussain Hali was remembered on his 110th death anniversary, observed on Tuesday.

Altaf Hussain Hali was born in Panipat and obtained his early schooling there as well.

He studied Arabic and Persian in Delhi and was mentored by two prominent poets, Ghalib and Shefta.

He is also regarded as the forefather of current urdu literature.

"Muqaddama-i-Sher-o-Shairi", "Madd-o-Jazar-e islam", "Tiryaaq-e Masmoom", "Tabaqaat-ul Arz", and biographies of Sir Syed, Ghalib, and Persian poet Sadi are among his significant works.

Altaf Hussain Hali passed away on December 31, 1914.

