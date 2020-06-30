UrduPoint.com
Renowned Politician And Former Speaker GB Legislative Assembly Malik Miskeen Died Of Covid-19

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 04:57 PM

Renowned politician and Former speaker GB legislative Assembly Malik Miskeen died of Covid-19

Malik Miskeen a renowned politician,former Speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly has passed away

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Malik Miskeen a renowned politician,former Speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly has passed away.

He was 75 years old. He was under treatment after testing positive for CoVID-19 infection.He reportedly had co-morbidity issues, including Hypertension and Diabetes.

Malik Miskeen was a very influential politician belonging to the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan. He was elected from the constituency of Tangeer district Diamer several times.He breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital Gilgit.

People from different Walk of life showed their sorrow over the sudden demise of renowned politician and extended sympathy with the bereaved family.

