Renowned Politician, Former Governor GB Syed Pir Karam Ali Shah Passes Away

Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:50 AM

Renowned politician, former Governor GB Syed Pir Karam Ali Shah passes away

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Renowned politician and religious figure of Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Pir Karam Ali Shah passed away.

Family sources have confirmed to APP that Pir Karam Ali Shah, who was the former Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan, is no more. His health had deteriorated a few days back and he was shifted to a hospital in Islamabad, the nation's capital.

The brief ailment, according to family sources, proved to be fatal. He was 86 years old.

Pir Karam Ali Shah was one of the most influential politicians of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He won multiple elections since electoral politics was introduced in the region. He served as the first Deputy Chief Executive and the third Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan during his long political career.

Pir Karam Ali was appointed as the Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan by then President Asif Ali Zardari in 2011, a position he held till 2015.

Hailing from Ishkoman Valley of Ghizer district, the late Pir has followers in both, Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral.

