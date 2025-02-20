- Home
- Pakistan
- Renowned Portuguese author, Journalist Teresa Nicolau engages in literary activities in Lahore
Renowned Portuguese Author, Journalist Teresa Nicolau Engages In Literary Activities In Lahore
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Acclaimed Portuguese author and journalist Teresa Nicolau is set to participate in a series of cultural and literary events in Lahore from February 21st to 24th.
Nicolau will visit the University of South Asia, Lahore, alongside Portuguese Ambassador Frederico Silva, for an interactive session with students and professors, said in a press release by Portugal embassay.
The discussion will focus on arts, society, literature, journalism, and cross-cultural narratives.
Nicolau will attend the Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) 2025 opening ceremony and chair a panel discussion titled "The City as a Character." The panel will feature esteemed authors David Wagner, Sofka Zinovieff, Mohsin Hamid, and Osama Siddique.
Nicolau will participate in another panel discussion, "Art, Rebellion and Subversion: Does Money Matter?" alongside authors Clemens Berger, Lucy Fricke, Omar Shahid Hamid, and Awais Khan.
Concluding her visit, Nicolau will engage in an interactive session at the Lahore Fort on February 24th, hosted by Agha Khan Cultural Services. The discussion will bring together intellectuals, media, and cultural figures to explore heritage, culture, language, communication, society, and artistic expression.
These events are organized by the Embassy of Portugal in Islamabad, in cooperation with Lahore-based entities, and supported by Camões Instituto da Cooperação e da Língua, I. P. This underscores Portugal's commitment to cultural exchange and literary collaborations.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler witnesses launch of Gheras organic products
Hejun Group joins forces with Abu Dhabi Investment Office to attract Chinese inv ..
ICC allow Pakistan to include Imam-ul-Haq in squad for Champions Trophy 2025
GCAA, AMMROC sign strategic MoU to advance aviation training, capability develop ..
Tawazun Council, FANR discuss cooperation prospects at IDEX
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Here is a way how Pakistan can survive in mega event
Ali Al Nuaimi meets US Congressional delegation in Israel
ADNOC’s listed companies targeting continued growth after posting $49.7 billio ..
EDGE, Leonardo DRS partner to reinforce UAE defence, industrial capabilities
EDGE signs MoU with Point Trading Group for Night Vision Goggles
France's Naval Group in talks with UAE on unmanned systems
Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with China’s Wind Information
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Renowned Portuguese author, Journalist Teresa Nicolau engages in literary activities in Lahore3 minutes ago
-
Clean Punjab initiative in Bhakkar district reviewed3 minutes ago
-
Senate body for bold climate financing reforms, EV Policy push3 minutes ago
-
CII Chairman announces Sadqa-e-Fitr, Fidya rates for current year3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Oil output rises by 10,000 BPD due to tech innovation: Musadik Malik3 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz’s one-year success sets benchmark: Azma Bukhari3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters13 minutes ago
-
Various food points penalised over hygiene violations13 minutes ago
-
Officials directed to ensure food items at prescribed rates13 minutes ago
-
Four more matches decided in inter district cricket tourney13 minutes ago
-
Rwp police to ensure foolproof security for Champions Trophy matches23 minutes ago
-
4000 Multan students get degrees at 14th VUP convocation23 minutes ago