Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:19 PM

Renowned Prof. Najamul Hasnain of Lahore General Hospital retires

Renowned Prof. of ENT Department of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Dr. Najamul Hasnain Khan retired from services after completing his tenure

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Renowned Prof. of ENT Department of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Dr. Najamul Hasnain Khan retired from services after completing his tenure.

He served for a long time in the Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT) Department of the LGH and also remained associated with the medical education in Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute, Ameer Uddin Medical College and Lahore General Hospital Prof.

Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar and Executive Director PINS Prof. Khalid Mahmood lauded the role of Prof. Najamul Hasnain Khan and appreciated his services rendered in the medical field.

He said the personality of Prof. Najamul Hasnain Khan was collection of different qualities and his juniors learnt a lot for guidelines from him.

Talking on this occasion, Prof. Dr. Najamul Hasnain Khan thanked all his colleagues and said that he was leaving with good and healthy memories.

