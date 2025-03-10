Renowned Punjabi Poet Yusuf Nayyar Passes Away
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 10:15 PM
A celebrated Punjabi poet has passed away due to natural causes on Monday. His demise has sent shockwaves through the literary community, with hundreds of people from all walks of life attending his funeral prayers
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) A celebrated Punjabi poet has passed away due to natural causes on Monday. His demise has sent shockwaves through the literary community, with hundreds of people from all walks of life attending his funeral prayers.
The poet's funeral was attended by notable figures, including Dr Zahid Yasin Akhian, Master Zahid Javed, Asif Ali Asif, and Raja Riaz Ahmed Khan, among others. These individuals expressed their heartfelt condolences, remembering Yusuf Nayyar as a kind and affable person.
Yusuf Nayyar was a distinguished student of the late Punjabi poet Abid Tamimi and his literary contributions will be deeply missed. A Quran recitation will be held at his residence, Rajwaja Road, Thatta, Mochiyan, on Tuesday, at 2 pm in his honor.
The literary community has lost a shining star and Yusuf Nayyar's legacy will be cherished by his fans and fellow writers alike. May Allah Almighty grant him forgiveness and patience to the bereaved family.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
OIC Secretary-General meets EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia
Indonesia, Vietnam to enhance ties to comprehensive strategic partnership
Renowned punjabi poet Yusuf Nayyar passes away
Guatemala Volcano de Fuego intensifies, forcing mass evacuations
SU announces schedule for submission of exam forms
PJA Launches 9th comprehensive training course on forensic evidence
IGP Rizvi visits various areas of capital
SHC issues notices over APP society’s plea against transfer of plot
Traders suffer losses due to plant protection restrictions at Gabd-Rimdan Border ..
LHC seeks response from Punjab govt on petition for LG elections
Pakistani athletes shine at Special Olympics: Ruvina, Muneeb qualify for finals, ..
Shai outguns Jokic with 40pts as Thunder roll past Nuggets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Renowned punjabi poet Yusuf Nayyar passes away1 minute ago
-
PJA Launches 9th comprehensive training course on forensic evidence8 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi visits various areas of capital8 minutes ago
-
SHC issues notices over APP society’s plea against transfer of plot8 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks response from Punjab govt on petition for LG elections13 minutes ago
-
60 traders fined for overcharging1 minute ago
-
IHC rejects post-arrest bail of accused in blasphemy case1 minute ago
-
CDA Chairman inspects G-6 Ramazan Bazaar1 minute ago
-
Operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services handed over to Sindh government2 hours ago
-
Governor KP meets Chairman Senate to discuss political, parliamentary affairs2 hours ago
-
Policeman martyred in Bajaur2 hours ago
-
ATC frames amended charges against PTI leaders in 3 cases2 hours ago