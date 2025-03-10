Open Menu

Renowned Punjabi Poet Yusuf Nayyar Passes Away

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 10:15 PM

Renowned punjabi poet Yusuf Nayyar passes away

A celebrated Punjabi poet has passed away due to natural causes on Monday. His demise has sent shockwaves through the literary community, with hundreds of people from all walks of life attending his funeral prayers

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) A celebrated Punjabi poet has passed away due to natural causes on Monday. His demise has sent shockwaves through the literary community, with hundreds of people from all walks of life attending his funeral prayers.

The poet's funeral was attended by notable figures, including Dr Zahid Yasin Akhian, Master Zahid Javed, Asif Ali Asif, and Raja Riaz Ahmed Khan, among others. These individuals expressed their heartfelt condolences, remembering Yusuf Nayyar as a kind and affable person.

Yusuf Nayyar was a distinguished student of the late Punjabi poet Abid Tamimi and his literary contributions will be deeply missed. A Quran recitation will be held at his residence, Rajwaja Road, Thatta, Mochiyan, on Tuesday, at 2 pm in his honor.

The literary community has lost a shining star and Yusuf Nayyar's legacy will be cherished by his fans and fellow writers alike. May Allah Almighty grant him forgiveness and patience to the bereaved family.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General meets EU Ambassador to Saudi ..

OIC Secretary-General meets EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

2 minutes ago
 Indonesia, Vietnam to enhance ties to comprehensiv ..

Indonesia, Vietnam to enhance ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

1 minute ago
 Renowned punjabi poet Yusuf Nayyar passes away

Renowned punjabi poet Yusuf Nayyar passes away

1 minute ago
 Guatemala Volcano de Fuego intensifies, forcing ma ..

Guatemala Volcano de Fuego intensifies, forcing mass evacuations

1 minute ago
 SU announces schedule for submission of exam forms

SU announces schedule for submission of exam forms

8 minutes ago
 PJA Launches 9th comprehensive training course on ..

PJA Launches 9th comprehensive training course on forensic evidence

8 minutes ago
IGP Rizvi visits various areas of capital

IGP Rizvi visits various areas of capital

8 minutes ago
 SHC issues notices over APP society’s plea again ..

SHC issues notices over APP society’s plea against transfer of plot

8 minutes ago
 Traders suffer losses due to plant protection rest ..

Traders suffer losses due to plant protection restrictions at Gabd-Rimdan Border ..

8 minutes ago
 LHC seeks response from Punjab govt on petition fo ..

LHC seeks response from Punjab govt on petition for LG elections

13 minutes ago
 Pakistani athletes shine at Special Olympics: Ruvi ..

Pakistani athletes shine at Special Olympics: Ruvina, Muneeb qualify for finals, ..

1 minute ago
 Shai outguns Jokic with 40pts as Thunder roll past ..

Shai outguns Jokic with 40pts as Thunder roll past Nuggets

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan