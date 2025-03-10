Renowned punjabi poet Yusuf Nayyar passes away

(@FahadShabbir)

A celebrated Punjabi poet has passed away due to natural causes on Monday. His demise has sent shockwaves through the literary community, with hundreds of people from all walks of life attending his funeral prayers

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) A celebrated Punjabi poet has passed away due to natural causes on Monday. His demise has sent shockwaves through the literary community, with hundreds of people from all walks of life attending his funeral prayers.

The poet's funeral was attended by notable figures, including Dr Zahid Yasin Akhian, Master Zahid Javed, Asif Ali Asif, and Raja Riaz Ahmed Khan, among others. These individuals expressed their heartfelt condolences, remembering Yusuf Nayyar as a kind and affable person.

Yusuf Nayyar was a distinguished student of the late Punjabi poet Abid Tamimi and his literary contributions will be deeply missed. A Quran recitation will be held at his residence, Rajwaja Road, Thatta, Mochiyan, on Tuesday, at 2 pm in his honor.

The literary community has lost a shining star and Yusuf Nayyar's legacy will be cherished by his fans and fellow writers alike. May Allah Almighty grant him forgiveness and patience to the bereaved family.

APP/mha/378