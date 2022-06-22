UrduPoint.com

Renowned Qawwali Maestro 'Amjad Sabri' Remembered

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2022 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Famous Sufi qawaal and Naatkhuwan Amjad Sabri was remembered on his sixth death anniversary to paid him a glowing tributes for his unforgettable services for entertainment industry.

It's been six years since Amjad Sabri passed away but his legacy is proof that he may be gone but never forgotten.

Born in 1976, Sabri was a part of a well-known Qawwali family in Karachi. Inheriting the passion for Qawwali, he received his initial training of Qawwalis from his father Ghulam Farid Sabri and elder brother Azmat Sabri, ptv news channel reported.

After completing his technical education and training, the renowned singer demonstrated his skills in the field of Qawwali.

He had performed in more than 17 countries including India, Nepal, USA, and London.

His first album was Balaghal Ola Be Kamalehi, which was released in 1997.

He was awarded Pride of Performance and Sitara-i-Imtiaz for his meritorious services in the field of Sufi music.

The esteemed naat khawan and qawwal became a prominent voice of South Asia, pursuing the bequest of his father Ghulam Sabri and uncle Maqbool Ahmed Sabri.Some of his most distinguished pieces include Tajdar-e-Haram, Jis Ne Madine Jana, More Haji Piya, Bhar Do Jholi Meri, Tauba Qubool Ho Meri and many others.

In addition, he worked on a project with Coke Studio where he performed Aaj Rang Hai with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.But, unfortunately, Amjad Sabri couldn't see the release of his much-awaited project.

The legendary singer embraced martyrdom on June 22, 2016, in a target killing incident.

Sabri's most famous kalaam 'Tajdar-e-Haram' and 'Bhar Do Jholi' is still in the hearts of his fans.

The history of Qawwali would be incomplete without mentioning him.

