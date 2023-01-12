Renowned religious scholar Allama Saeed Ahmed Asad laid to rest

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Renowned religious scholar Allama Saeed Ahmed Asad was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard here on Thursday.

He died of a heart attack on Wednesday. The funeral prayers was offered at Dhobi Ghat ground which was attended by a large number of students of religious seminaries, his followers, religious scholars, Mushaikh, Journalists, lawyers, businessmen, teachers, civil society, political and social figures.

The district administration had made foolproof security arrangements and installed walk-through gates at all entry points.

A large number of officials of law enforcement agencies were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Divisional President Pakistan Sunny Tehrik Prof Peer Muhammad Asif Raza Qadri expressed deep sense of sorrow over his demise and termed the Moulana's death a big loss to the Muslim Ummah.

He also paid rich tribute to the services of Moulana Saeed Ahmad Asad, rendered for the service of Islam, and said that he would be remembered forever.

He said that Moulana had devoted his life for the service of islam and always worked for the unity of the Muslims Ummah.