Renowned Religious Scholar Allama Shahansha Naqvi Calls On Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:10 PM

Renowned religious scholar Allama Shahansha Hussain Naqvi Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan wherein he highly praised his prudent policies for supremacy of the Constitution, maintenance of law and order and particularly his efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue globally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Renowned religious scholar Allama Shahansha Hussain Naqvi Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan wherein he highly praised his prudent policies for supremacy of the Constitution, maintenance of law and order and particularly his efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue globally.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi and Special Assistant to PM Zulfi Bukhari also attended the meeting, a PM Office statement said.

Allama Naqvi, who also presented to the prime minister a supplication taught by Imam Ali Raza (AS), appreciated him for true representation of the Muslim world at the United Nations and highlighting the issues of growing Islamophobia and the atrocities, being faced by the Muslims across the world.

He viewed that the way the prime minister substantively advocated the Kashmir case and Indian oppression against Muslims in the occupied territory, was unprecedented during the last seven decades.

He also spoke high of the prime minister's efforts to ensure the supremacy of the Constitution and the law in the national institutions.

During the meeting, they also discussed the crucial issue of missing persons besides the family laws as well as the enforcement of Article 227 which called for bringing country's laws in conformity with the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

The scholar also lauded the prime minister's efforts for maintenance of thelaw and order and freedom of expression.

