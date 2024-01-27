Renowned Sarangi Nawaz Ustad Allah Rakha Khan Remembered
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The death anniversary of renowned Sarangi Nawaz Ustad Allah Rakha Khan was observed on Saturday.
Ustadullah Rakha Khan was born in 1932 in village Muzaffar of Sialkot. In his childhood, he moved to Amritsar where he learned sarangi from his father, Ustad Lal Din.
Ustad Allah Rakha Khan got the honor of playing the sarangi in presence of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He came to Pakistan in 1948 and associated with Radio Pakistan till 1992.
The Government of Pakistan awarded Ustad Allah Rakha Khan the Presidential Medal for Good Performance in 1994.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024
Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England
MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days
Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return
Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi
Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother
Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court
Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary
FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC leaders pay glowing tributes to victims of Kupwara massacre4 minutes ago
-
Sarwat Zahra’s poetry connected with soil, enriched with fragrance of land: Jami Chandio34 minutes ago
-
Armed dacoits loot cash, other valuables from mobile shop34 minutes ago
-
Health Minister advocates evidence-based studies to counter health issues34 minutes ago
-
Nation has potential to put country on development path: President44 minutes ago
-
Pak High Commission hosts IBA delegation44 minutes ago
-
Boycotting election wrong decision: Alwari1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Permanent Mission attends int’l event at WCO2 hours ago
-
Bahawalpur’s voters to vote for PPP; says PPP candidate2 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city2 hours ago
-
DG Health, DHOs offices to establish control rooms for General Elections2 hours ago
-
Six profiteers held3 hours ago