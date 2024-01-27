Open Menu

Renowned Sarangi Nawaz Ustad Allah Rakha Khan Remembered

Published January 27, 2024

Renowned Sarangi Nawaz Ustad Allah Rakha Khan remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The death anniversary of renowned Sarangi Nawaz Ustad Allah Rakha Khan was observed on Saturday.

Ustadullah Rakha Khan was born in 1932 in village Muzaffar of Sialkot. In his childhood, he moved to Amritsar where he learned sarangi from his father, Ustad Lal Din.

Ustad Allah Rakha Khan got the honor of playing the sarangi in presence of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He came to Pakistan in 1948 and associated with Radio Pakistan till 1992.

The Government of Pakistan awarded Ustad Allah Rakha Khan the Presidential Medal for Good Performance in 1994.

