Open Menu

Renowned Scholar Allama Aga Syed Mohammad Baqir Al-Moosavi Al-Najfi (RA) Passes Away In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Renowned scholar allama Aga Syed Mohammad Baqir Al-Moosavi Al-Najfi (RA) passes away in IIOJK

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Apr, 2025) Prominent cleric and scholar Allama Aga Syed Mohammad Baqir Al-Moosavi Al-Najfi (RA) passed away at SMHS Hospital in occupied Srinagar, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) state, says a report reaching here Friday night from across the line of control.

His Namaz-e-Janazah will be offered today after Namaz-e-Jummah at his ancestral Asthan-e-Alia, Budgam, the report said.

Allama Aga Baqir (RA) was the senior-most member of the revered Aga family of Budgam, and held close familial ties with Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, and Aga Syed Hadi Mosavi, the report said.

The community at both sides of the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir state including AJK and IIOJK mourns the loss of a deeply respected scholar, spiritual leader, and servant of the path of Ahlul Bayt (AS).

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

56 minutes ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi lose two wickets at 77 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi lose two wickets at 77 runs against Multan Sultans

60 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

6 hours ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

6 hours ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

7 hours ago
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

7 hours ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

7 hours ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

7 hours ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

7 hours ago
 US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid ..

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

7 hours ago
 Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts ..

Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan