Renowned scholar allama Aga Syed Mohammad Baqir Al-Moosavi Al-Najfi (RA) passes away in IIOJK

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Apr, 2025) Prominent cleric and scholar Allama Aga Syed Mohammad Baqir Al-Moosavi Al-Najfi (RA) passed away at SMHS Hospital in occupied Srinagar, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) state, says a report reaching here Friday night from across the line of control.

His Namaz-e-Janazah will be offered today after Namaz-e-Jummah at his ancestral Asthan-e-Alia, Budgam, the report said.

Allama Aga Baqir (RA) was the senior-most member of the revered Aga family of Budgam, and held close familial ties with Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, and Aga Syed Hadi Mosavi, the report said.

The community at both sides of the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir state including AJK and IIOJK mourns the loss of a deeply respected scholar, spiritual leader, and servant of the path of Ahlul Bayt (AS).

