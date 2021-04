Renowned scholar Allama Aun Mohammad Naqvi laid to rest

Renowned religious scholar Allama Aun Mohammad Naqvi, who passed away on Thursday, was laid to rest at Wadi-e-Hussain graveyard on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Renowned religious scholar Allama Aun Mohammad Naqvi, who passed away on Thursday, was laid to rest at Wadi-e-Hussain graveyard on Friday.

Funeral prayers of the deceased scholar were offered at Rizvia Imam Bargah.

Allama Aun Mohammad Naqvi was 56 years old. He has been hospitalised for the last two weeks.

Allama Naqvi was the elder brother of Allama Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi. He had three brothers and three sisters. He left behind two sons and three daughters.