Renowned scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Eminent religious scholar and preacher Dr. Zakir Naik was warmly received by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr. Syed Attaur Rehman on his arrival at Islamabad International Airport on Monday.

According to the ministry spokesperson, Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs Shamshir Ali Mazari and Prime Minister Youth Program Chairman Rana Mashhood were also present at the airport to welcome Dr. Naik.

During his visit, Dr Zakir Naik is scheduled to address public gatherings in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore and will also lead Friday prayers and address gatherings during his stay in Pakistan.

In addition to public events, Naik is expected to meet senior government officials and participate in various public engagements as his visit is scheduled to continue till October 28, 2024.