Renowned Sindhi Poet Shaikh Ayaz’s death anniversary to be observed

Renowned Sindhi poet Sheikh Ayaz’s 26th death anniversary will be observed at his shrine near Karar Lake, Bhit Shah, on December 28 (Thursday)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Renowned Sindhi poet Sheikh Ayaz’s 26th death anniversary will be observed at his shrine near Karar Lake, Bhit Shah, on December 28 (Thursday).

Chairman Shaikh Ayaz Yadgar Committee Dewan Gaagan Daas informed here on Wednesday that various sessions will be held on this occasion, including the literary conference, muhairo, and musical function.

Shaikh Ayaz was a Sindhi-language poet, prose writer, and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Sindh Jamshoro. She is the author of more than 50 books on poetry, biographies, plays, and short stories in both Sindhi and Urdu.

His translations of Shah Jo Risalo, which were written by the 18th-century Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, from Sindhi to urdu, established him as an authority in his domain.