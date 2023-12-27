Open Menu

Renowned Sindhi Poet Shaikh Ayaz’s Death Anniversary To Be Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Renowned Sindhi Poet Shaikh Ayaz’s death anniversary to be observed

Renowned Sindhi poet Sheikh Ayaz’s 26th death anniversary will be observed at his shrine near Karar Lake, Bhit Shah, on December 28 (Thursday)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Renowned Sindhi poet Sheikh Ayaz’s 26th death anniversary will be observed at his shrine near Karar Lake, Bhit Shah, on December 28 (Thursday).

Chairman Shaikh Ayaz Yadgar Committee Dewan Gaagan Daas informed here on Wednesday that various sessions will be held on this occasion, including the literary conference, muhairo, and musical function.

Shaikh Ayaz was a Sindhi-language poet, prose writer, and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Sindh Jamshoro. She is the author of more than 50 books on poetry, biographies, plays, and short stories in both Sindhi and Urdu.

His translations of Shah Jo Risalo, which were written by the 18th-century Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, from Sindhi to urdu, established him as an authority in his domain.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro December From

Recent Stories

Abdullah, Shan hit 50s as Pakistan trail by 124

Abdullah, Shan hit 50s as Pakistan trail by 124

6 minutes ago
 QESCO to hold online open court on Dec 29

QESCO to hold online open court on Dec 29

6 minutes ago
 Governor assures support to HTF in preservation of ..

Governor assures support to HTF in preservation of hindko language

7 minutes ago
 South Africa v India first Test scoreboard

South Africa v India first Test scoreboard

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to protecting rights of religio ..

Pakistan committed to protecting rights of religious minorities: Consul General ..

22 minutes ago
 367 candidates appear in national registration exa ..

367 candidates appear in national registration exam

22 minutes ago
One killed, 7 injured in different incidents in At ..

One killed, 7 injured in different incidents in Attock

36 minutes ago
 Gaza deaths surge as Israel says war to last 'many ..

Gaza deaths surge as Israel says war to last 'many more months'

35 minutes ago
 969 accused arrested, 218 cases registered in anti ..

969 accused arrested, 218 cases registered in anti-encroachment operations

36 minutes ago
 DIG for adopting zero-tolerance policy against one ..

DIG for adopting zero-tolerance policy against one-wheeling, aerial firing on ev ..

37 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary advocates collaborative approach f ..

Chief Secretary advocates collaborative approach for GLOF-II Success

37 minutes ago
 PMIC chairman stresses upon timely completion of K ..

PMIC chairman stresses upon timely completion of Kachhi Canal Project

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan