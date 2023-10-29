Renowned Sindhi writer Wali Raam passes away

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Renowned Sindhi writer, Translator and Scholar Wali Raam Walabh passed away at the age of 92 in Hyderabad on Sunday.

He was born on 8th August 1941 in Tharparkar, His family stayed in Sindh after India’s Partition in 1947.

He was a great Scholar, writer and poet. Walabh got early education in Thar Sindh then in Sachal College and Sindh University.

He did his MA in urdu Literature, and Sociology and secured the first position in MA Mass Communication and LLB Degrees. Besides Sindhi and Urdu, he had command of Sanskrit, Dhatki, Gujarati and Punjabi.

Wali Raam served as a publication officer in the Institute of Sindhology and Deputy Director of Sindh Museum Hyderabad. He has written and translated dozens of books.

Wali Raam Walbh was an extremely soft-spoken person with a pure mind and tender heart.

Funeral rites will be held in the Hala Nakaa area of Hyderabad.