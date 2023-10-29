Renowned Sindhi writer Wali Raam Walbh passes away

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Renowned Sindhi writer, translator and scholar Wali Raam Walabh passed away at the age of 92 in Hyderabad on Sunday.

He was born on August 8, 1941 in Tharparkar, his family stayed in Sindh after India’s partition in 1947. He was a great scholar, writer and poet.

Walabh got early education in Thar Sindh then in Sachal College and Sindh University. He did his MAS in urdu Literature, and Sociology and secured first position in MA Mass Communication and LLB Degrees. Besides Sindhi and Urdu, he had command on Sanskrit, Dhatki, Gujraati and Punjabi.

Wali Raam served as a publication officer at the Institute of Sindhology and Deputy Director of Sindh Museum Hyderabad.

He has written and translated dozens of books.

Meanwhile writers, poets, social, and political circles have expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Wali Raam Walabh.

President Qaumi Awami Tehreek Ayaz Latif Palijo, President Sindh Tarqi Pasand Party Dr. Qadir Magsi, Samar Hyder Jatoi Sindh Haari Committee, Central Secretary General Sindhi Adbi Sangat Taj Joyo, Member PPP Federal Council ex-MNA Qazi Asad Abid, Dr. Mushtaq Phul, Yousuf Sindhi, Stadion Director Radio Pakistan Hyderabad Ali Akbar Hingorjo, SLA Chairman Dr. Ishaq Samejo and Manzoor Thaheem condoled with the heirs of the deceased writer.

