Renowned Singer, Actor Inayat Hussain Bhatti Remembered

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Renowned singer, actor Inayat Hussain Bhatti remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Renowned singer and actor Inayat Hussain Bhatti was remembered on the occasion of his 95th birth anniversary on Thursday.

Inayat Hussain Bhatti was born on January 12, 1928, in Gujrat. He moved to Lahore to pursue further studies. He started singing for Radio Pakistan. Bhatti was introduced to composer Ghulam Ahmed Chishti in 1949, who offered him an opportunity to record a few songs in producer-director Nazir Ahmed Khan's film Pheray after this film's popularity, Bhatti became a celebrity almost overnight.

Producer-director Nazir offered him the lead role in his Punjabi film Heer in 1955. He was a multi-talented artist with a melodious voice, actor, director author, social leader, columnist and a religious scholar.

He was interested in Sufi poetry since his childhood.

Inayat sang for nearly 500 films, both in urdu and Punjabi. His impressive discography includes 2,500 songs. In 1960, the singer also set up a theatre which later became known for renditions of Sufi poetry such as that of Waris Shah, Bulleh Shah and Mian Muhammad Baksh.

In 1997, he suffered an attack of paralysis, which impaired his speech and kept him bed-ridden for the rest of his life. A few days before his death, the 71-year-old artiste was taken to his native home Gujrat, where on May 3, 1999, he died and was buried next to his parents.

