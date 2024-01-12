Renowned Singer, Actor, Script Writer Inayat Hussain Bhatti Remembered
Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2024 | 07:53 PM
The birth anniversary of the singer, actor, producer, director, scriptwriter, columnist and protagonist of the development of the Punjabi language and literature Inayat Hussain Bhatti was observed on Friday
Born on January 12, 1928, in Gujrat Bhatti moved to Lahore to pursue further studies.
After some time he satrted singing for Radio Pakistan and subsequently, entered the film industry as a playback singer in 1949 through the Punjabi hit ‘Pheray’.
He was a multi-talented distinguished singer, actor, director author, social leader and columnist.
He has been interested in Sufi poetry since he was a child. Inayat sang for nearly 500 films, in both urdu and Punjabi. His impressive discography includes 2,500 songs.
In 1997, he suffered an attack of paralysis, which impaired his speech and kept him bedridden for most of the time thereafter. He died on May 31, 1999.
