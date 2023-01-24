UrduPoint.com

Renowned Singer, Actress Ghazala Rafique Remembered On 46th Death Anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Renowned artist Ghazala Rafique was remembered on her 46th death anniversary here on Tuesday. She was a gifted singer and actress.

Ghazala Rafiq's real name was Balqis Ansari. She was born in 1939 at Qanbar Ali Khan, Sindh to a scholarly and literary family. Since childhood, she became interested in reading, writing and singing.

Ghazala's talents were noticed by the then renowned broadcaster, Z. A. Bukhari and on his request she recorded songs for Radio Pakistan's Karachi Center in 1957.

She also hosted several urdu programmes of Radio Pakistan in which 'Subah Dam Khawer Darwaza e Khula' became very popular among the listeners.

She received her musical training from Amrao Bandu Khan and Master Muhammad Ibrahim and also acted in a Sindhi film. She also starred in lead role in director Abdul Karim Baloch's first Sindhi serial Zeenat for Karachi Television.

Some of her renowned dramas include, Men Kaun Hoon, Aye Ham Nafso, Akhiri Mom Bati, Mirza Ghalib, Pat Jhar kay Baad, and Gudiya Ghar.

