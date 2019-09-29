Renowned Singer 'Naseem Begum' remembered on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Renowned playback singer 'Naseem Begum' was remembered on her 48th death anniversary on Sunday (today).

Born in Amritsar, British India in 1936, she acquired her musical training from classical singer Mukhtar Begum, the elder sister of the renowned ghazal vocalist, Farida Khanum.

Composer Shehryar was incredibly impressed by Naseem's vocal range and gave her the opportunity to perform in his film, Begunah.

Naseem's song 'Nainon Mein Jal Bhar Aayey' was an instant success and became one of the film's most popular tracks.

She rose to prominence towards the end of the fifties and by 1964 had managed to win the prestigious Nigar Award on five separate occasions.

Despite originally being billed as the 'second Noor Jehan', Naseem quickly managed to carve out her own successful niche in the music industry.

She gained popularity after singing memorable duets with famous playback singer Ahmed Rushdi. She died on September 29, 1971, due to pregnancy-related complications.