UrduPoint.com

Renowned Singer Naseem Begum Remembered On Her Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Renowned Singer Naseem Begum remembered on her death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Iconic playback singer Naseem Begum was remembered on her 52nd death anniversary to pay homages for her unforgettable lifetime services in entertainment industry.

Naseem Begum was born in 1936 in Amritsar.She got training of music from the then classical singer, Mukhtar Begum.

She started singing in 1958.

she worked for more than 500 movies, She got her first song recorded for a film 'Begana', private news channels reported.

Music-lovers termed her voice like Indian singer Lata Mangeshar and also called her a substitute of Madam Noor Jahan.

Naseem Begum had been given Nigar Award from 1960 to 1964 as the best singer. Her song 'Hum Bhol Gaye Har Baat', sung for a film became very popular among music-lovers.

She gained popularity after singing memorable duets with famous playback singer Ahmed Rushdi.

She died on September 29, 1971 in Lahore.

Related Topics

India Lahore Film And Movies Music Died Amritsar Lata September From Industry Best

Recent Stories

Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to ..

Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to flood victims: Ahsan

2 minutes ago
 Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dolla ..

Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dollar

29 minutes ago
 NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 ..

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 per unit

2 hours ago
 NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate ..

NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate issue audio leaks

3 hours ago
 FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washin ..

FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washington DC

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.