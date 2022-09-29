Renowned Singer Naseem Begum remembered on her death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Iconic playback singer Naseem Begum was remembered on her 52nd death anniversary to pay homages for her unforgettable lifetime services in entertainment industry.

Naseem Begum was born in 1936 in Amritsar.She got training of music from the then classical singer, Mukhtar Begum.

She started singing in 1958.

she worked for more than 500 movies, She got her first song recorded for a film 'Begana', private news channels reported.

Music-lovers termed her voice like Indian singer Lata Mangeshar and also called her a substitute of Madam Noor Jahan.

Naseem Begum had been given Nigar Award from 1960 to 1964 as the best singer. Her song 'Hum Bhol Gaye Har Baat', sung for a film became very popular among music-lovers.

She gained popularity after singing memorable duets with famous playback singer Ahmed Rushdi.

She died on September 29, 1971 in Lahore.