Renowned social figure Raja Ali Akbar passes away

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Renowned social, political figure, real estate developer and former Chairman Union Council Al-Haaj Pir Sufi Raja Ali Akbar Tabassum here on Thursday passed away at the age of 88 after protracted illness.

He was father of Raja Jahangir Akbar, Safeer Akbar, Jahanzeb Akbar, Salman Akbar, Ahad Akbar, Hamayun Akbar and Akash Akbar.

The funeral prayers of Raja Ali Akbar will be offered on 11.00 am at Ali Akbar Mosque, Phase 4-A, Ghauri Town, Islamabad and on 02.00 pm at Dera Raja Ali Akbar, G.T Road Sohawa.