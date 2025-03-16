Renowned Social Worker, Educationist Nasim Akhtar Joins PPP
Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2025 | 09:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Renowned woman social worker, educationist and political personality of district Mardan, Nasim Akhtar announced joining PPP along with here associates on Sunday.
President PPP Women-Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Robina Khalid was chief guest on the occasion.
Vice President Ashbar Jadoon, Anila Shehzad, Shayena Khan, Shehnaz Shamsher and Saima Bukhari other women leaders of PPP also attended the ceremony.
Speaking at the occasion, Rubina Khalid, provincial president of the PPP women's wing and chairperson of BISP severely criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, saying that the chief minister of the province is a frivolous personality, whose incompetence has created a situation of conflict between the federation and the province.
Criticizing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, she said that his poor strategy has caused serious damage to the province.
She said that the provincial treasury was ruthlessly looted during the 12-year rule of the PTI and called for an independent investigation into the BRT, billion Tree Tsunami and other corruption scandals.
She also expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation, saying that the southern districts have become no-go areas, incidents of kidnapping, target killing and extortion are increasing, while the government has completely failed to restore the writ.
Highlighting the PPP initiatives for the welfare of women, said that BISP is the most transparent welfare scheme of Pakistan, the fruits of which are reaching the people directly.
She said that the government has issued a mobile code of 8171 for the convenience of deserving people, through which people can know their eligibility and installment details while sitting at home.
