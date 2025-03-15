Open Menu

Renowned Social Worker Visits Modern TB Lab In Kohat, Commends Progress

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Renowned social worker visits modern TB lab in Kohat, commends progress

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) In a significant show of support for the TB Control Program, esteemed social worker Isar Ali Bangash on Saturday visited the state-of-the-art laboratory at the Divisional Headquarters Hospital KDA Kohat.

The visit was facilitated by District TB Lab Supervisor Haji Safir Muhammad, who provided a comprehensive briefing on the laboratory's cutting-edge facilities, technical aspects, and patient services.

During the visit, Haji Safir Muhammad highlighted the lab's achievements, including the registration of 116 TB patients in 2025, and the significant improvement in diagnosis and treatment thanks to modern technology.

Gene Expert Technician Abdul Khaliq, DOTS Facilitator Muhammad Khalifa, and other staff members were also present.

Esar Ali Bangash expressed his commitment to serving humanity and praised the laboratory team's hard work and dedication. He vowed to support the lab's further development and provide additional facilities for patients. Bangash emphasized the importance of modern technology in improving diagnosis and treatment, and expressed hope for the lab's continued growth and success.

