Renowned Sufi Singers of Pakistan Celebrate Maarka e Haq in Larkana Arts Council with Musical Show

(@FahadShabbir)

Darei Town Chairman Shah Rukh Anwar Siyal has announced the celebration of Independence Day on August 13, at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Larkana, in honor of August 14 and the triumph of truth

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Darei Town Chairman Shah Rukh Anwar Siyal has announced the celebration of Independence Day on August 13, at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Larkana, in honor of August 14 and the triumph of truth.

The event will feature renowned national singers and comedians, a spectacular fireworks display, and the ceremonial cutting of the Independence Day cake.

In a press conference at the Larkana Press Club on Monday, Darri Town Chairman Shah Rukh Anwar Siyal stated that the event is being organized to pay tribute to the sacrifices of our elders who endured hardships for the country's freedom. He also highlighted Pakistan Army’s decisive response to India, making the nation proud. Strict security measures have been put in place for the event.

The Independence Day celebration will include dazzling fireworks, cake-cutting, and performances by famous singers like Sanam Marvi, comedian Ali Gul Mallah, Sohrab Soomro, Sufi singers, and renowned bands from Islamabad and Karachi. The event will conclude with special prayers for the nation’s prosperity and security.

Citizens are encouraged to attend with their families.

In preparation for August 14, Darri Town has decorated all areas with national flags and installed lighting. Under the first phase of development, most schools, mosques, and imambargahs have been equipped with solar-powered CCTV cameras, significantly improving law and order. Drainage covers and other developmental projects are also underway.

In the second phase, electricity lines will be underground to reduce theft, and police checkpoints at entry and exit points will be solar-powered with modern CCTV surveillance.

Chairman Siyal mentioned ongoing discussions with SSP Larkana to crack down on drug dealers.

He also urged school principals to maximize student enrollment to secure children’s futures and advised youth to abandon drugs and focus on business.

His Independence Day message emphasized unity under the green flag, urging collective efforts for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity to ensure a brighter future for coming generations.