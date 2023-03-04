Renowned TV actor Hassam Qazi remembered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Renowned television actor Hassam Qazi was remembered on his birth anniversary on Saturday.

Hassam Qazi was born on March 4 in 1961 in Quetta and received his early education from Quetta and did masters in commerce from Quetta University.

Hassam Qazi was interested in acting and joined Pakistan Television Corporation as an actor in 1980. He made his debut through the drama 'Khali Hath', produced by Dost Muhammad Gishkori at ptv Quetta Center. He got recognition through his drama "Chaon" which was directed by Kazim Pasha.

His other famous dramas include "Marvi", "Dard Key Rishtey", "Dais Pardais", "Mitti Ki Moorat", "Silsiley', "Lab e Darya", "Kashkol", "Gharana", "Mehrab Khan and Chakar e Azam". Throughout his career, he won many awards.

His performance in the serial "Marvi" was much appreciated by the audience and it was a super hit drama on Pakistan Television (PTV) at that time.

In 2000, Hassam Qazi was diagnosed with heart disease, due to which he settled down in Karachi for treatment along with his family.Hassam died on July 3, 2004, due to heart attack.