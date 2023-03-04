UrduPoint.com

Renowned TV Actor Hassam Qazi Remembered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Renowned TV actor Hassam Qazi remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Renowned television actor Hassam Qazi was remembered on his birth anniversary on Saturday.

Hassam Qazi was born on March 4 in 1961 in Quetta and received his early education from Quetta and did masters in commerce from Quetta University.

Hassam Qazi was interested in acting and joined Pakistan Television Corporation as an actor in 1980. He made his debut through the drama 'Khali Hath', produced by Dost Muhammad Gishkori at ptv Quetta Center. He got recognition through his drama "Chaon" which was directed by Kazim Pasha.

His other famous dramas include "Marvi", "Dard Key Rishtey", "Dais Pardais", "Mitti Ki Moorat", "Silsiley', "Lab e Darya", "Kashkol", "Gharana", "Mehrab Khan and Chakar e Azam". Throughout his career, he won many awards.

His performance in the serial "Marvi" was much appreciated by the audience and it was a super hit drama on Pakistan Television (PTV) at that time.

In 2000, Hassam Qazi was diagnosed with heart disease, due to which he settled down in Karachi for treatment along with his family.Hassam died on July 3, 2004, due to heart attack.

Related Topics

Karachi Attack Quetta Education Died March July Commerce Family TV From PTV

Recent Stories

Storms in US South kill at least 9

Storms in US South kill at least 9

26 minutes ago
 UK&#039;s King Charles to make first state visits ..

UK&#039;s King Charles to make first state visits as monarch to France, Germany

27 minutes ago
 Chinese Bank approves rollover of $1.3bln loan for ..

Chinese Bank approves rollover of $1.3bln loan for Pakistan: Dar

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th Mar ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th March 2023

3 hours ago
 Global luxury goods market surged 21% to €1.3 tr ..

Global luxury goods market surged 21% to €1.3 trillion in 2022 : INVESTOPIA

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.