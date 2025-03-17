Renowned TV, film actor Abid Ali remembered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Birth anniversary of renowned tv and film actor Abid Ali was observed on Monday.

Born on March 17,1952 in Quetta, Abid Ali started his career from Radio Pakistan Quetta and later moved to Lahore for his TV and film career.

He worked in hundreds of television dramas and movies. He was honoured with the Pride of Performance award in 1985.

Abid Ali passed away on September 5,2019 at the age of 67.