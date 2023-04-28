Renowned TV host, film star, poet Tariq Aziz remembered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The birth anniversary of renowned Radio and Television host, film star, poet and writer Tariq Aziz was observed on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The birth anniversary of renowned Radio and Television host, film star, poet and writer Tariq Aziz was observed on Friday.

Tariq Aziz was born in Jalandhar on April 28, 1936.

After the partition, his family migrated to Pakistan and settled in Sahiwal.

Tariq Aziz kicked off his career with Radio Pakistan in the 1960s and later became Pakistan's first television host.

He became popular from his famous program Neelam Ghar which started in 1974 and was later renamed as Tariq Aziz Show which continued for four decades.

He appeared in a number of movies including Chiragh Kahan Roshni Kahan, Salgirah, Qasam Us Waqt Ki, Katari, Haar Gaya Insan and Insaniyat.

He was awarded with Pride of Performance Award by the Government of Pakistan in 1994 for his services to the entertainment industry.

Tariq Aziz passed away in Lahore on June 17, 2020, at the age of 84 due to cardiac arrest.