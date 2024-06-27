Open Menu

Renowned TV, Radio Artist Begum Khursheed Death Anniversary Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The third death anniversary of renowned tv and Radio artist Begum Khursheed Shahid observed on Thursday.

According to a private news channel, Khursheed Shahid was born in 1923 in Delhi and began her acting and singing at the age of 9 from All India Radio, Delhi.

After the Partition in 1947, she along with her family moved to Lahore.

She did numerous theater plays written by Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Manto and Sadequain.

She performed in various famous TV dramas including Fehmida Ki Kahani, Ustani Rahat Ki Zabani, Kiran Kahani, Ras Malai, Wadi-e-Purkhar, Kaanch Ka Pul and Dhund.

In 1995, Khursheed was honored for her contributions towards the singing, film and television industry with the Pride of Performance by government of Pakistan.

