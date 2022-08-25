Renowned Urdu poet Ahmed Faraz remembered on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The 14th death anniversary of renowned urdu poet, Ahmed Faraz was observed on Thursday.

Ahmad Faraz was born on January 12, 1931 in Kohat.

The real name of Ahmad Faraz was Syed Ahmad Shah.

He studied at Edwardes College, Peshawar and received his Master's degree in Urdu and Persian from Peshawar University. During his college life, the two poets Faiz Ahmad Faiz and Ali Sardar Jafri influenced him and became Faraz's role models.

He started his career as a script writer from Radio Pakistan, Peshawar and later joined Urdu Department of Peshawar University as a lecturer.

'Tanha Tanha', 'Be-awaz gali kuchon main', 'Sab awazain meri hain' and 'Shab-e-khoon' are among his literary works.

The great Urdu poet was decorated with a number of national and international awards including the Nagar Award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

Faraz died on August 25, 2008, because of kidney failure and was buried in Islamabad.