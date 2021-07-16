Renowned Urdu poet, drama artist 'Himayat Ali Shair remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Renowned urdu poet, writer, actor and radio drama artist 'Himayat Ali Shair' was remembered on his second death anniversary on Friday to pay glowing homages for his unforgettable services for entertainment industry.

Himayat Ali Shair was born on July 14, 1926, in India's Aurangabad and later moved to Karachi after partition.

Himayat Ali Shair's collection of poetry includes Mitti Ka Qarz, Tashnagi Ka Safar, Haroon Ki Awaz, which received Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal Award and "Harf Harf Roshni."

Several of his songs written such as Na Chura Sakogay Daaman and Jaag Utha Hai Sara Watan went on to become instant classics.

Himayat Ali Shair received the Pride of Performance Award for his services in the promotion of arts and was also given the Nigar Award for his contribution to films.

Himayat Ali Shair was died in Toronto, Canada on 15 July 2019 at the age of 93.

He reportedly suffered a heart attack. Among his survivors were his eight children, four boys and four girls.