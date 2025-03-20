Renowned Urdu poet Eshrat Rahmani remembered on his 33rd death anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Today marks the 33rd death anniversary of Eshrat Rahmani, a celebrated urdu poet known for his eloquent poetry and deep reflections on human emotions and social issues.

Eshrat Rahmani was born on April 16, 1910, in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, British India, his real name was Imtiaz Ali Khan.

After the independence of Pakistan, he migrated to Karachi, where he continued his literary pursuits.

His poetry captured themes of love, loss, and societal change, earning him a devoted readership. Throughout his career, he published several acclaimed collections of poetry that continue to inspire literature enthusiasts.

He left behind more than 100 books, most of which are on historical and biographical subjects.

He passed away on March 20, 1992, in Karachi.