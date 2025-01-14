Open Menu

Renowned Urdu Poet Hafeez Jalandhari Remembered

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Renowned Urdu poet Hafeez Jalandhari remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Renowned urdu poet, the creator of the country’s national anthem, Abul Asar Hafeez Jalandhari was remembered on his 125th birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Born in Jalandhar on January 14, 1900, Hafeez Jalandhari migrated to Lahore after the independence of Pakistan in 1947.

He wrote the lyrics for the national anthem in 1952.

Hafeez Jalandhari actively participated in freedom movement and used his writings to propagate for the cause of Pakistan.

He also wrote the Kashmiri Anthem, “Watan Hamara Azad Kashmir”. He also wrote many patriotic songs during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965.

For his literary and patriotic services to Pakistan, Hafeez Jalandhari was awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance by the Government of Pakistan.

He passed away on December 21, 1982 at the age of 82 years.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Independence January December Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, Tsunami warning issued

11 hours ago
 Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finla ..

Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finland diplomatic ties

11 hours ago
 EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba

EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba

11 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed awards UK’s Simon Squibb wi ..

Latifa bint Mohammed awards UK’s Simon Squibb with ‘One Billion Award’ at ..

12 hours ago
Creators HQ, X announce strategic partnership to p ..

Creators HQ, X announce strategic partnership to produce authentic, meaningful c ..

12 hours ago
 Mohamed Alabbar emphasises product quality, authen ..

Mohamed Alabbar emphasises product quality, authenticity as drivers of business ..

13 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit culminates activities

1 Billion Followers Summit culminates activities

13 hours ago
 Search for bodies as LA firefighters brace for mor ..

Search for bodies as LA firefighters brace for more wind

13 hours ago
 6.8 magnitude quake strikes Japan, prompts tsunami ..

6.8 magnitude quake strikes Japan, prompts tsunami alert

13 hours ago
 Wales squad for Six Nations rugby

Wales squad for Six Nations rugby

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan