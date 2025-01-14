Renowned Urdu Poet Hafeez Jalandhari Remembered
Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Renowned urdu poet, the creator of the country’s national anthem, Abul Asar Hafeez Jalandhari was remembered on his 125th birth anniversary on Tuesday.
Born in Jalandhar on January 14, 1900, Hafeez Jalandhari migrated to Lahore after the independence of Pakistan in 1947.
He wrote the lyrics for the national anthem in 1952.
Hafeez Jalandhari actively participated in freedom movement and used his writings to propagate for the cause of Pakistan.
He also wrote the Kashmiri Anthem, “Watan Hamara Azad Kashmir”. He also wrote many patriotic songs during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965.
For his literary and patriotic services to Pakistan, Hafeez Jalandhari was awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance by the Government of Pakistan.
He passed away on December 21, 1982 at the age of 82 years.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025
Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, Tsunami warning issued
Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finland diplomatic ties
EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba
Latifa bint Mohammed awards UK’s Simon Squibb with ‘One Billion Award’ at ..
Creators HQ, X announce strategic partnership to produce authentic, meaningful c ..
Mohamed Alabbar emphasises product quality, authenticity as drivers of business ..
1 Billion Followers Summit culminates activities
Search for bodies as LA firefighters brace for more wind
6.8 magnitude quake strikes Japan, prompts tsunami alert
Wales squad for Six Nations rugby
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Renowned Urdu poet Hafeez Jalandhari remembered1 minute ago
-
Factory sealed for manufacturing plastic bags31 minutes ago
-
President, PM laud security forces for killing eight terrorists in KP operations41 minutes ago
-
Gomal Grand Jirga to be held on January 19 to resolve problems51 minutes ago
-
Freedom of Kashmir to remain Pakistan's top priority: Masood Khan1 hour ago
-
DC, MPA visit Garhi Risaldar to condole with affected family2 hours ago
-
PESCO announces e-Katchery for resolution of consumer complaints2 hours ago
-
PM condoles death of Sardar Akhtar Mengal's brother4 hours ago
-
Minister emphasizes timely completion of development projects in Chakwal13 hours ago
-
Continued political engagement key to long-term stability: Rana Sana13 hours ago
-
New Levies line building and administrative offices inaugurated in Tehsil Sir Kharan13 hours ago
-
Himat Card distribution continues in Nankana Sahib to support disabled individuals13 hours ago