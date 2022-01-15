Renowned Urdu poet Mohsin Naqvi was remembered

Iconic Urdu poet Mohsin Naqvi was remembered on his 26th death anniversary on Saturday to pay homages for his lifetime literary services for entertainment industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Iconic urdu poet Mohsin Naqvi was remembered on his 26th death anniversary on Saturday to pay homages for his lifetime literary services for entertainment industry.

Born on May 5, 1947 in Dera Ghazi Khan, Mohsin Naqvi contributed a lot to Urdu language especially in the genre of Ghazal.

Naqvi was also known as the Poet of Ahl-e-Bait, electronic channels reported.

Mohsin Naqvi's poetry about the battle of Karbla is recited across the country and received much deserved accolade. He contributed in Urdu literature through his remarkable works including Azaab-e-Deed, Khaima-e-Jaan and Berg-e-Sehra.

He was given several awards for his services in Urdu literature and films.

He died in Lahore in 1996.