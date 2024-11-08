Renowned Urdu Poet, Scholar Jaun Elia Remembered On Death Anniversary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Renowned urdu poet and scholar Jaun Elia was remembered on his 22nd death anniversary here on Friday.
Born on December 14, 1931, in an illustrious family in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, his real name was Syed Sibt-e-Asghar Naqvi and he was the youngest of his siblings. Famous poet Rais Amrohvi was his elder brother.
His father Allama Shafiq Hasan Elia was deeply involved in art and literature and also an astrologer and a poet.
This literary environment modelled him along the same lines and he wrote his first Urdu couplet when he was just 8.
He was fluent in Arabic, English, Persian, Sanskrit and Hebrew.
He migrated to Pakistan in 1957 and started living in Karachi.
His first poetic collection Shayad was published in 1991, when he was 60.
The second collection of his poetry Ya'ani was published posthumously in 2003. Later his companion, Khalid Ansari, compiled and published his three consecutive collections, Gumaan in 2004, Lekin in 2006 and Goya in 2008.
Recent Stories
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024
Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister
Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion
Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action
Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship
After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders
Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..
Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained
Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's World Fusion Energy Meeting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two dead in truck accident in Upper Kohistan1 minute ago
-
Thatha Hakiman village without basic facilities, District admin assures redressing issues on funds' ..1 minute ago
-
Amir Muqam slams PTI's self-serving agenda1 minute ago
-
Cases should be registered against the shopkeepers and institutions guilty of violation under the De ..11 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life31 minutes ago
-
Romina Alam emphasizes vital role of collective action to tackle climate change41 minutes ago
-
650-litre adulterated milk discarded41 minutes ago
-
DC inspects key offices to improve public service delivery41 minutes ago
-
Price control measures implemented for essential commodities in district Abbottabad52 minutes ago
-
Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in IIOJK2 hours ago
-
Rice exporters' delegation calls on Governor Punjab11 hours ago
-
Governor asks Punjab govt to support agri sector11 hours ago