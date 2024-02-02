Renowned Urdu writer Intizar Hussain remembered on death anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Eighth death anniversary of renowned urdu writer Intizar Hussain was observed on Friday.

Born in India in 1925, Intizar Hussain gained wide recognition through his novels, short stories, poetry and nonfiction.

He received several national and international awards including Sitara-e-Imtiaz from the government of Pakistan.

He died this day at Lahore in 2016.