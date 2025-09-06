Renowned writer, columist Dr. Sajid Khakwani urges revival of Islamic values on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Open Menu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Renowned writer, columnist, and President of Qalam Karwan, Dr. Sajid Khakwani, has called for the revival of Islamic values on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

In an exclusive interview with APP on Saturday, Dr. Khakwani emphasized that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) is not only a sacred and revered occasion for Muslims but also a reminder of the values of peace, compassion, and universal welfare brought by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW).

Dr. Khakwani stated that Muslims should not merely celebrate the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (SAWW), but should also strive to embody his teachings in their personal and collective lives.

“This day reminds us of the Prophet’s arrival into this world with a message of peace and salvation for all mankind.

It is a day of deep love and reverence,” he noted.

“The world should see that the followers of the Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) reflect his character. Only then can Muslims overcome their current challenges and play a leading role in establishing peace globally,” he remarked.

Dr. Khakwani further asserted that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) should serve as a wake-up call for the Muslim world.

“It is time for Muslims to rise once again, take the reins of leadership, and establish the system that the Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) himself had established," he concluded.

