Renowned Writer Dr. Siyal Died Laid To Rest
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2025 | 04:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The funeral prayers of intellectual, renowned writer, poet and former General Secretary of Sindhi Adabi Sangat, Dr. Zulfiqar Siyal, who died in Karachi priviate on Friday late night, were offered on Satuarday at Anwarabad (Fareedabad).
A large number of people from all walks of life and prominent literary figures attended the funeral prayers.
