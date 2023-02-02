Renowned Writer Intizar Hussain's 7th Death Anniversary Observed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The 7th death anniversary of renowned writer Intizar Hussain observed on February 2 (Thursday).
He was born in India in 1925. Intizar Hussain gained wide recognition through his novels, short stories, poetry and nonfiction.
He received several national and international awards including Sitara-e-Imtiaz from the government of Pakistan.