Renowned Writer Intizar Hussain's 7th Death Anniversary Observed

February 02, 2023

Renowned writer Intizar Hussain's 7th death anniversary observed

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The 7th death anniversary of renowned writer Intizar Hussain observed on February 2 (Thursday).

He was born in India in 1925. Intizar Hussain gained wide recognition through his novels, short stories, poetry and nonfiction.

He received several national and international awards including Sitara-e-Imtiaz from the government of Pakistan.

He died in Lahore on February 2, 2016.

