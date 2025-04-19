Renowned writer playwright, writer Imtiaz Ali Taj remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The 55th death anniversary of famous urdu writer Syed Imtiaz Ali Taj was observed on Saturday.

Born in Lahore in October, 1900, he was son of Syed Mumtaz Ali, who was also known as Shams-ul-Ulema, in recognition of his pioneering contribution to Urdu drama.

Imtiaz Ali Taj hosted the daily feature Pakistan Hamara Hai on Radio Pakistan and conducted popular radio programmes for several years.

Imtiaz Taj also wrote short stories, novels, radio plays and stories for films.

Imtiaz Ali Taj was murdered while asleep in his bed by unknown assassins on this day in 1970.