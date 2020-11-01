Renowned writer 'Tanveer Naqvi' remembred on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Renowned lyricist of urdu and Punjabi films, Tanvir Naqvi was remembered on his 48th death anniversary on Sunday .

He was born on February 6, 1919 in Lahore. His real name was Syed Khursheed Ali and he was a lyricist who had carved out a niche for himself in the cine world from the early 40s right till his death in 1972, Private news channel reported.

He was much sought after as a songwriter. After partition, Tanvir Naqvi migrated to Pakistan and for over 15 years remained one of the leading lyricist of Urdu and Punjabi films.

His patriotic number sung by NoorJahan during the 1965 war "Rang Laayega Shaheedon ka Lahoo" became extremely popular as well. He died on November 1, 1972 in Lahore.