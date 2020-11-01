UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renowned Writer 'Tanveer Naqvi' Remembred On Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 03:40 PM

Renowned writer 'Tanveer Naqvi' remembred on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Renowned lyricist of urdu and Punjabi films, Tanvir Naqvi was remembered on his 48th death anniversary on Sunday .

He was born on February 6, 1919 in Lahore. His real name was Syed Khursheed Ali and he was a lyricist who had carved out a niche for himself in the cine world from the early 40s right till his death in 1972, Private news channel reported.

He was much sought after as a songwriter. After partition, Tanvir Naqvi migrated to Pakistan and for over 15 years remained one of the leading lyricist of Urdu and Punjabi films.

His patriotic number sung by NoorJahan during the 1965 war "Rang Laayega Shaheedon ka Lahoo" became extremely popular as well. He died on November 1, 1972 in Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Film And Movies Died February November Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAEFA President receives coronavirus vaccine

46 minutes ago

Zayed University, Mexican Embassy discuss ways of ..

1 hour ago

India reports 470 COVID-19 deaths, 46,963 new case ..

2 hours ago

Arabic Language Centre, Alef Education sign MoU to ..

2 hours ago

Mexico reports 6,151 new coronavirus cases, 464 mo ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Algerian President on &#0 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.