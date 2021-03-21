ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The PDM's (Pakistan Democratic Movement) Rental March can't be called off abruptly owing to predetermined financial issues, said Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, a senior leader of (JUI-P) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan.

In a statement, he said the holding of a face-to-face meeting was necessary in Lahore to collect Rental March's first installment of Rs 1.25 billion.

When the aspirants of holding long march and sit ins for demanding transparent elections would allow fair intra party elections in their feudal parties.

The fathers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto and leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz would be the final nail in the coffin the narratives of Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, as usual, has used the party ruthlessly to serve his personal and family interests besides advocating the thieves and plunderers of national wealth.

Indeed, the PDM had endured a political "April Fool's Day", even before the first April as the PPP's formal decision not to resign from the assemblies and Senate was certain.

The elements enjoying perks and privileges in national and provincial assemblies for the last 2.5 years were now pretending themselves as ideologists.