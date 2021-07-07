UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rental Power Reference Against Pervaiz Ashraf Adjourned Till Sep 8

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Rental Power reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till Sep 8

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till September 8, on rental power references against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertaining to Samundari and Ratu Dero rental power projects against former prime ministers.

At the outset of hearing, the court recorded the statement of NAB witness Shah Muhammad Nazamani and summoned the other witness Muhammad Shafiq again on next hearing for testimony.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Raja Pervaiz Ashraf September Court

Recent Stories

Economy in the EU, euro area is set to expand by 4 ..

3 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Czech Ambassador

48 minutes ago

Emirati entrepreneurs launch first wildlife satell ..

48 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi awards scholarships to outstandin ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

ADNIC partners with Ajman Free Zone to provide hea ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.