Rental Power Reference Hearing Adjourned Till Mar 22

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till March 22, on rental power references against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court adjourned the case without proceeding due to the lawyers' strike.

