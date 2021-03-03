Rental power reference hearing adjourned till Mar 22

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till March 22, on rental power references against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court adjourned the case without proceeding due to the lawyers' strike.