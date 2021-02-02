Rental power references against Ashraf adjourned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned rental power reference against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf till February 23.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court was informed that the defence lawyer Amjad Iqbal Qureshi was in isolation due to COVID-19 and could not appear before the court. The court then adjourned hearing of the case without further proceeding.

Meanwhile, AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned hearing till February 19, on an application pertaining to bailment of substances and documents recovered from Liaqat Qaimkhani's house in fake accounts case.