Rental Project reference hearing adjourned till Jan 29

The hearing of Rental Power Project reference against former Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and others was adjourned without any proceeding due to the unavailability of Judge Muhammad Bashir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The hearing of Rental Power Project reference against former Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and others was adjourned without any proceeding due to the unavailability of Judge Muhammad Bashir.

The hearing of the reference was scheduled on Thursday at the accountability court.

Defense Counsel Arshad Tabraiz and other accusers appeared before the court and marked the attendance.

The court adjourned the hearing till January 29.