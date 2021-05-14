Rented cars increased charges during lockdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :The rent a car business owners have increased the charges of rented vehicles by taking advantage of public transport closure during the lockdown in Eid holidays due to improper check and balance by district administration on this sector.

The government has announced strict lockdown during Eid holidays in order to control third wave of coronavirus from spreading and closed public transport for a week.

People were availing rent a car service on higher rates to go to their native areas and to meet their relatives living out of city. The rent a car business owners charging extra rent from the people by taking advantage of the current scenario.

Masses were paying Rs 5000 to a rented car for a single trip from Dunyapur to Multan having distance of about 70 kilometer. However, some showroom owners were also offering cars without driver on even more high rates.

The 800cc vehicles were being offered to citizens on Rs 2500 per 12 hours and Rs 3500 for 24 hours while the cars of above 800cc were also available on Rs 3000 to 8000 per day on rent without driver.

A citizen, Muhammad Imran, told APP that he had been using public transport from last many years, but during the current lockdown, car on rent was only solution to travel which is much expensive and unaffordable for a middle class family.

He said that untrained drivers of rented cars were also an issue which resulted into traffic accidents.

A rent a car business owner Muhammad Sheraz informed that he was offering four cars on rent through his shop and all cars were being hired by people on daily basis from last few days.

He said that offering cars on rent without driver was more profitable as profit of Rs 2500 to 3000 was must on daily basis from each car.

On the other hand, misbehave with passengers of the rented cars, over speeding and other complaints have also been noticed from the citizens but there was no concerned department to deal with such complaints.

It is pertinent to mention here that hundreds of showrooms operational in the city offering cars on rent but no proper mechanism has been made by the district administration to ensure check and balance on rent charges of the cars.

The citizens have complained extra charges of rented cars and demanded of district administration to make mechanism for registration of rent a car business and charges of rent in order to facilitate masses during the lockdown.