Renting Law Violations; police arrest 7 accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Police, on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, have launched a search operation in Fauji Colony and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai police station to ensure law and order during Muharram ul Harram, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and women police under the supervision of SHO Pirwadhai conducted an operation in the area and searched 152 houses besides checking 74 tenants and 295 persons.

He said that seven violators of Punjab renting law namely Muhammad Amir Khan, Nabeel Mumtaz, Zaheer Ahmed, Farhan Ali, Rehan Ali, Muhammad Owais and Wasif Ali were sent behind the bars. According to Superintendent Police, Rawal, the search operation was conducted to net criminals and proclaimed offenders to ensure law and order during Muharram.

He informed that the operations were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas.