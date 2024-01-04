REO proposes to establish 2860 polling stations for 8 districts of Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The Regional Election Commission Office (REO) announced Thursday its proposal to establish 2,860 polling stations and 8,314 polling booths for the upcoming general elections on February 8.

This plan caters to a total of 343,456 male and female voters spread across eight districts in the Hazara division.

According to the breakup of the polling stations and polling booths, "In district Kohistan Upper, for 75660 voters, 74 common polling stations have been proposed, where 91 male and 81 female polling booths would be established."

For Kohistan Lower’s 76984 voters, 67 common polling stations would be established, with 87 male polling booths and 78 female polling booths. In Kolai Palis district, for 43481 voters, 59 common polling stations were proposed, where 70 male and 66 female polling booths would be established.

For 3,28,902 registered voters in district Battagram, 352 polling stations, including 63 male, 59 female, and 157 common polling stations, would be established, while 383 male and 268 female polling booths would be setup.

For the highest number of voters (1,106,237) in the region, the district election commission proposed 240 male, 230 female, and 395 common polling stations. Furthermore, 1,453 male and 1,239 female polling booths would be established.

For the 1,21,656 registered voters in district Torghar, 123 common polling stations were proposed, where 172 male and 152 female polling booths would be established. Similarly, for 9,52,621 registered male and female voters in district Abbottabad, 125 each for male and female, and 538 common polling stations were proposed, where 1262 male and 1016 female polling booths would be established.

For 7,24,915 registered male and female voters in district Haripur, 143 each for male and female, and 318 common polling stations were proposed, while 1007 polling booths for males and 899 for females would be established.