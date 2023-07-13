Open Menu

REO Reviewed Staff Performance

Published July 13, 2023

REO reviewed staff performance

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Regional Emergency Officer (REO) Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid reviewed the performance of rescue officers of Sialkot and Narowal districts of the last six months during his visit at Rescue Central Station Sialkot.

According to rescue spokesperson, under the special direction of Founder Director General Punjab Emergency Service Department Dr.

Rizwan Naseer, Regional Emergency Officer (REO) Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid reviewed the performance reports in detail and expressed his satisfaction.

He urged the officers to continue performing their duties with the same enthusiasm.

"Keep inspecting the stations, vehicles and equipment under your jurisdiction so that there is no delay in helping the public", he added.

REO said that a healthy rescuer can perform the duty in a better way.

